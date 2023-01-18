RTÉ admits Toy Show Musical flopped at box office but insists show will run for years

RTÉ has admitted that Toy Show The Musical, the state broadcaster’s expensive and ambitious live Christmas show venture, underwhelmed at the box office.

The publicly funded broadcaster has refused to explain how much the fledgling show cost compared with how much it made, but revealed that RTÉ will have to run the musical again over a “number of years” to recoup its investment in the project.

The musical, a fictional story based around the night of the nationally beloved Late Late Toy Show, was plagued by illness and cancellations at the peak of its run as well as reports that ticket sales were going less well than the broadcaster’s bosses had expected.

After the Irish Independent revealed that RTÉ had refused a freedom of information request about the publicly funded broadcaster’s profit and loss on the musical, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) called on RTÉ to explain how much it had spent on the heavily publicised venture.

In a letter to PAC dated January 11, the RTÉ director general Dee Forbes said that “new creative projects of all kinds carry a degree of risk” and that “many of RTÉ’s best loved television shows would have taken many years of investment to grow to the stature and success that they currently enjoy today.”

Ms Forbes said RTÉ would not reveal the costs or revenue from the musical venture because it needed to “protect its commercial interests.”

Ms Forbes also appeared to criticise Brian Stanley, the chair of the Dáil’s spending watchdog, for giving a media interview about PAC’s concerns about the musical days into its maiden run.

“We also noted the comments of the Committee Chair on Morning Ireland, RTÉ Radio 1 on December 20th in the middle of the show’s run,” Ms Forbes said.

“As with any new project there is the opportunity for learnings, changes and improvements as we consider year two and beyond. That is the nature of creative development and innovation, of starting new original things – it is rarely easy.”

In a lengthy response to PAC attached to Ms Forbe’s letter, RTÉ sought to defend the musical and said that it “will of course conclude a much more detailed analysis of Toy Show the Musical in due course. As would by typical of musicals of this scale and ambition, our aim is to bring the show back over a number of years to recoup our investment.”

The state broadcaster said that “overall,” it was very proud of the show.

“While audiences were lower than we had hoped for, we are very heartened by the reaction of those that did attend, particularly children,” it said.

It pointed out that children had been very “taken” with the show, despite the fact that children today “with so many digital distractions are challenging to engage".

The stage adaption of the annual TV event was initially billed to run multiple shows a day between December 10 and New Years’ Eve.

In the end, seven billed performances were cancelled just before Christmas week – which RTÉ said was down to illness. One performance was cancelled while the audience was already in their seats.

“Clearly having to cancel a series of sold out/close to sold out shows on the 17th/18th of December due to cast/crew illness had a big impact on audience numbers, not just to the those shows but also the knock on impact to sentiment and word of mouth about the show over the Christmas period,” RTÉ told the Dáil’s public spending watchdog.

“As with any new creative initiative, improvements and changes can be made to the show, along with a review of all the operational and commercial underpinnings of the project, but fundamentally we believe we have much to build on for subsequent years.”

RTÉ said that the success of the Late Late Toy Show and the thousands of people who apply for tickets each year had led to “a variety of ideas to extend the Toy Show brand beyond the programme itself".

It revealed that the idea for the Toy Show Musical emerged from a workshop in early 2020 where RTÉ staff were trying to generate ideas for “live events”. A detailed business case for the musical was prepared.

“The final green light on the project was given in March 29th 2022 by a subset of the RTÉ Board (the Audit and Risk Sub-Committee and the Programme Sub-Committee),” RTÉ said.

The broadcaster also appeared to defend the frequent rotation of adverts promoting the musical on its TV channels and radio stations.

“Like all broadcasters, RTÉ promotes our own programmes and are expressly permitted by our regulator to cross promote programme related projects like Toy Show the Musical outside of commercial airtime,” it said.