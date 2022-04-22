RTÉ 2fm’s Carl Mullan marries long-term partner Aisling Brennan in Wicklow

RTÉ radio presenter Carl Mullan married his childhood sweetheart on Friday in Wicklow.

The 2fm Breakfast Show co-host married paediatric nurse Aisling Brennan in an intimate ceremony in Ballybeg House, surrounded by their friends and family.

The newlyweds are childhood friends, who have been together for six years and have a nine-month-old son Daibhí together. Their beloved dog Angie was also by their side for the big day.

Mrs Mullan, a front-line worker, walked down the aisle with her mother in an elegant gown created by Irish designer Aoife Kennedy.

The DJ co-hosts the 2fm Breakfast Show with Former rugby legend Donncha O’Callaghan and radio presenter Doireann Garrihy.

Mullan is best known for posting hilarious videos on Instagram and also presents on RTÉ Player.

Garrihy also attended the wedding along with O’Callaghan and his wife Jennifer.

The trio took over as hosts for the refreshed breakfast radio show in May last year.

At the time of the announcement, Mullan said: "I'm absolutely buzzing to be part of the brand new 2FM breakfast show with my pals Doireann and Donncha. I joined the station back in 2013, fresh out of college and since then this has always been the dream gig.”

"We're so excited to bring loads of laughs and all-around good vibes to start everyone's day."