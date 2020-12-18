RSA and emergency services launch campaign in response to increased road deaths as inter-county travel is allowed from today

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the emergency services have launched a road safety awareness campaign in response to a recent spike in road deaths.

Thousands of motorists will take to Irish roads from today as the ban on inter-county travel is lifted for the Christmas period.

To date in 2020, there have been 143 fatalities on Irish roads, which is 12 more deaths compared to last year.

18 people lost their lives during the period between Christmas and New Years over the last five years.

Read More

The RSA campaign sees members of the emergency services calling for motorists to take caution in the lead up to the festive season with radio and television adverts.

In one advert, firefighter Andrew tells the audience of a night that he put his son to bed and headed out to the scene of a road traffic collision.

“When I got to the back of the car and opened up the back door, there was a child a similar size to my son. He was wearing the same pyjamas as I put my child to bed in.

“You don’t want to be meeting us in the fire truck, you don’t want to see those blue lights, you want to get home safe and have a good Christmas and enjoy your family,” he says in the television advert.

“Emergency services personnel are ready day and night to respond to any emergency that happens on the road,” said Chief Fire Officer at Dublin Fire Brigade Dennis Keeley.

He urged road users to “think about your actions”.

“They say prevention is better than cure and with this in mind I and my colleagues in the fire services across the country would urge all road users to think about your actions and how you can keep the roads safe for everyone. Not just this Christmas and New Year but into 2021,” Mr Keely added.

Chief Superintendent at An Garda Síochána Ray McMahon said that drink driving continues to be an issue and that there has been a 102pc increase in the numbers of drug driving incidents compared to last year.

“Since the Christmas campaign started on December 4, the numbers of drug drivers has doubled compared to the same period last year, (102pc increase). We have witnessed this trend right throughout 2020. We know the carnage that this type of driving can cause to our road users,” he said.

“Traffic volumes have reduced by approximately 30pc on average this year and yet the numbers of people we have caught speeding on our roads has increased by over one quarter.”

CEO of the RSA Sam Waide said that with thousands heading home as the travel restrictions have been lifted, motorists should recognise the signs of driver fatigue.

“If you feel tired while driving, Stop, Sip, Sleep. That’s stop somewhere safe, have a caffeinated drink and nap for 15 minutes. Whatever you do, please don’t fight sleep at the wheel,” he said.

“Drivers also need to be mindful of vulnerable road users, particularly when visibility is poor on dark and unlit roads.”

Read More





Online Editors