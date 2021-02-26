‘Roy Keane was at the top of the stairs waiting for me’ - Alan Shearer on his bust-up with Ireland legend

Alan Shearer and Roy Keane were involved in a few flashpoints during their Premier League careers

Alan Shearer has spoken about how Roy Keane was waiting for him at the top of the stairs in the tunnel at St James’ Park after being sent off for attempting to punch the former Newcastle player.

The pair clashed toward the end of a Premier League game in September 2001. Tempers frayed as Newcastle took a late lead and the footballing icons gave each other plenty of it before Keane was sent off.

Shearer said Keane threw the ball at him but also threw a punch and missed, with Roy later lamenting the fact he only pushed Shearer.

“If you're going to get sent off you might as well punch him properly because you're going to get the same punishment. You might as well be hung for a sheep as a lamb. That's what I was thinking afterwards. It was just a push. It was ridiculous,” Keane said previously.

Shearer has now revealed it didn’t end on the field after Keane was escorted off but the former Manchester United captain was waiting to confront him on the stairs in the tunnel after the final whistle.

“When you went from the pitch into the tunnel at St James', there were a set of steps and then you split towards the home or away dressing-rooms,” Shearer wrote in a recent column in the Athletic.

“When the final whistle went, Roy was standing at the top of the stairs waiting for me.

“I'm pretty sure a few more choice words were exchanged, there was some bustling and scrambling, but there were way too many people between us for anything physical to actually happen. That's usually how it pans out in football.”

Shearer continued to say the pair are not enemies or hold any grudges towards each other, and said it was just the competitive spirit that boiled over in the moment.

“Roy was never an enemy, that's definitely not the right word but when you want to win as much as we did, things would occasionally spill over.

“We've worked together on television over the years and there's never been any problem. We've got on well,” Shearer added.





Online Editors