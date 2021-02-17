Roy Keane reveals he is a grandfather in latest Instagram post

Manchester United and Ireland legend Roy Keane has become a grandfather aged 49.

The footballer and manager is showing his softer side by posting personal photos on his new account on Instagram, which already has over 1m followers.

Roy Keane’s latest post today shows him and his toddler grandson posing with deadpan expressions, with the caption reading: “Just like his grandad”.

The post was well received by his fans as it received nearly 400,000 likes in the first three hours after it was published.

This appears to be the first media post Keane (49) has released with his grandchild.

Keane has caused a stir on Instagram in the last week since joining with many fans surprised the former Man United captain created an account.

Previously, Keane has been critical of some footballers’ usage of social media, blasting Arsenal players for being more concerned “about how their hair looked” over winning football games.

Keano had followers in stitches this past weekend as a Valentine’s Day post revealed his dry humour.

The image featured Roy being choked by a West Ham player while playing for Nottingham Forest in the 1990s, captioning the image: “Don’t forget to show some love today”.

Keane’s first post on the platform was an image of him and his dog alongside the simple message, “man’s best friend”.

Manchester United’s official Instagram account reacted to the seven-time Premier League winner’s post, saying: “This is going to be good”.

Many fans questioned if this was indeed Roy Keane but fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards confirmed it was indeed the real deal, joking: “He was told nobody will agree to make our road trip series unless he’s on Instagram so here he is!!!

"You can also expect behind the scenes footage of my kitman duties when he gets a job again," Micah said.





Online Editors