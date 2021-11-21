Roy Keane reveals he has received death threats

Former Ireland captain Roy Keane has spoken about death threats he has received.

He said that the threats were taken ‘seriously’ by both gardaí and police in Britain.

The first credible threat was levelled against Keane in the run-up to a book tour promoting his 2002 autobiography, he told The Sunday Times in an interview.

The ex-Manchester United midfielder said he was informed by police that there was one venue which he should not attend. Their warning came after police received a coded message containing a death threat against Keane.

“Much more recently, when I was assistant to Martin O’Neill and away with the Ireland team, the Manchester police turned up at my home and told [Keane’s wife] Theresa and the kids they’d received a threat to the family’s safety,” he said.

Keane said the police took this threat very seriously, and that the kids were advised not to leave the house on their own, and “we should all change our routines.”

Recently Keane, who is a football pundit for Sky, has been heavily critical of Manchester United performances on-air, as the team has suffered several heavy losses.

At the start of November, Keane was confronted by a Man United fan before a game, and the ensuing verbal argument between the two was shared widely on social media.

The incident arose after he was asked to sign two jerseys by a ‘dealer’ in sports memorabilia, the broadcaster explained.

“I’m signing these jerseys for the guy and I’m saying I don’t want to be here all day, and this other guy is p***ed* so he calls me a p***k”.

Keane said that: “he doesn’t see that I’m just having fun with the dealer.”

He added he wasn’t going to stand there under the Old Trafford tunnel explaining, ‘Do you know what, you got the wrong end of the stick.’

He just said: “Look, you’ve had a few drinks”.

Meanwhile, Keane added that despite being described as ‘angry’ on social media, he said he wasn’t. “That was a normal chat with a punter who’s annoying me. That was nothing.”

Meanwhile, he also said in The Sunday Times that he now takes measures to avoid being recognised in public, such as wearing a hat, scarf and facemask.

