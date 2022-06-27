| 10.5°C Dublin

Rower saved from ‘terrifying’ storm off Northern Ireland coast tells of huge waves breaking over boat

Scientist thanks RNLI following dramatic rescue

A rower who was part of a crew rescued by the RNLI off the coast of Cushendall after getting into difficulty has described her terrifying ordeal and the dramatic mission to get them to safety.

Kat Bruce, a scientist from Oxfordshire, was one of six teammates attempting to circumnavigate Britain in the GB Row Challenge when worsening weather conditions forced them to raise the alarm on Saturday.

