Rotunda approves Professor Sean Daly as new master after bringing forward meeting by several months amid controversy

Professor Sean Daly, former master at the Coombe, is set to get the job at the Rotunda

The board of the Rotunda brought forward a meeting to approve Professor Sean Daly as the new master of the hospital, following criticism of its appointment process.

The board of the Rotunda hospital has unanimously agreed to “immediately” ratify the decision of an interview panel to appoint Professor Daly as the 40th master of the hospital.

It said the meeting was brought forward, citing “public interest” in the appointment, and it was satisfied that the recruitment process was “rigorous” in deciding between three “superb” candidates.

Last week the Irish Independent revealed that Professor Daly had been selected for the role by a panel which included one of his private business partners, the outgoing master Professor Fergal Malone.

Professor Daly, who was chosen over two female colleagues Professor Maeve Eogan and Professor Jennifer Donnelly, had been selected by an interview panel which included nine men and four women.

It means that the new master of the busiest and oldest maternity hospital Ireland will be a man for the 40th time in a row. The Rotunda is the only one of the three Dublin maternity hospitals to never have had a woman master.

A special meeting of the board of governors met last Thursday to consider the appointment of Professor Daly to the role of master.

The board said that the meeting, which is required to ratify the appointment of a master, was brought forward a number of months due to the “public interest” in the appointment.

In a statement, the board said the process of appointing a master was “rigorous and involves a recommendation from a diverse and appropriately qualified interview panel”, which followed codes of practice set out by the commission for public service appointments. It said that three “superb” candidates had been interviewed for the job.

“Following careful consideration of all relevant factors, the board took the unanimous decision to immediately ratify the recommendation of the interview panel,” it said.

“This ratification by the board included a comprehensive review of the recruitment and selection process for the Mastership. Following this review, and after satisfying itself that the provisions of the Public Service Management (Recruitment and Appointments) Act 2004 were fully adhered to, the board voted unanimously to ratify the appointment of Professor Seán Daly as the 40th Master of the Rotunda.”

It said it had “noted” media commentary around the appointment process. Two leading experts in womens heakthcare, Professor Louise Kenny and Dr Gabriel Scally, had criticised the lack of gender balance on the interview panel.

The Rotunda said it “will use this feedback and any learnings to further improve the hospital’s recruitment and selection process, with the objective of continuing to attract and retain the most highly qualified candidates to ensure the provision of the highest level of care to mothers and their babies.”