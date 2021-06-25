Ross Hutch appears in court charged with dealing tranquiliser tablets

Ross Hutch (29) with an address at Portland Place, Dublin 1 appeared in court charged with dealing tranquiliser tablets in the north inner city

Ross Hutch, a member of the Hutch family, has appeared in court charged with dealing tranquiliser tablets in the north inner city.

Mr Hutch (29) was granted bail with no garda objections at Dublin District Court.

The case was adjourned for 11 months after the court heard it would take up to a year to analyse the suspected drugs.

Mr Hutch, with an address at Portland Place, Dublin 1 is charged with possession of Alprazolam and having the drug with intent to sell or supply.

The offences are alleged to have happened at Middle Gardiner Street on June 25.

Garda Hugh O’Connor told Judge Bryan Smyth he arrested the accused at 10.56am today and he made no reply after caution.

Gda O’Connor had no objection to bail subject to conditions, which he outlined.

Judge Smyth granted bail, with no cash lodgement required, on condition Mr Hutch lives at an address provided to his solicitor, Yvonne Bambury.

Ms Bambury said this updated address had been written down and she handed it in to court.

The accused must also stay away from Summerhill and Rutland Street in the north inner city. The garda had initially included Sean McDermott Street, but Ms Bambury asked that Mr Hutch not be required to stay away from this street, as he had a child who lived there.

Gda O’Connor said DPP’s directions were not available yet.

The court heard it would take some time for a certificate of analysis to be issued and Judge Smyth adjourned the case to a date in May next year.

He granted free legal aid after Ms Bambury made an application and said Mr Hutch was not working and was in receipt of jobseekers’ allowance.

The accused was not required to address the court and has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charges, which are under Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.