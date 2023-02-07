Rosanna Davison tells parents to ‘trust your instincts’ after daughter Sophia (3) rushed to hospital with scarlet fever

Rosanna Davison (38) has opened up to followers about a dramatic weekend for her family when her daughter Sophia (three) was rushed to hospital with Scarlet fever.

The mum-of-three took to Instagram to share the signs of the illness with other parents.

Influencer Rosanna revealed she was out for a seaside stroll with her brother when Sophia’s health rapidly deteriorated.

She shared a cute snap with followers, captioning the post: “Lovely walk with @michael_davison & the family yesterday before I ended up in hospital with Sophia.

"Never a dull day. She’s totally fine now, I’ll tell you what happened once I have a quiet moment.”

In a video message update, the model revealed: “Just thought I would run through what happened with Sophia yesterday – purely if you're a parent of a small child in a similar situation, just so you know to move rapidly.

“Don’t wait around, trust your instincts and don’t take any chances with their health as we found, because the situation can deteriorate quite rapidly.”

Model and author, Rosanna Davison with daughter Sophia who was born via surrogacy. Photo: Instagram

Model and author, Rosanna Davison with daughter Sophia who was born via surrogacy. Photo: Instagram

Rosanna then explained how Sophia had suddenly become unwell.

“A couple of days ago Sophia had a temperature and was complaining of a sick stomach so I kept her home from school.

“Yesterday morning I took her temperature and it was fine. I did feel she was a little quieter than her normal bubbly self but we headed out for a walk anyway and met my brother and my parents.

“We weren't out that long when she really began to go downhill. She developed a flushed red rash across her face, little red bumps. But, it was her tongue that gave me the biggest fright.

“It was bright red, little sore bumps all over it - quite similar to the rash on her face - and a white coating in the centre. She was drowsy and lethargic and was developing a temperature at this stage. She also fell asleep during the walk which isn't normal for her.”

Rosanna called her doctor and then brought Sophia to hospital for further assessment.

When they arrived at hospital, Sophia’s temperature was reaching almost 40 degrees.

"It was really quick, really efficient and really friendly,” the mum said.

"The doctor diagnosed her with scarlet fever and prescribed a 10-day course of antibiotics, which she has responded to already.”