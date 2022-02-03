Rosanna Davison shares snaps from her trip to Ukraine in 2019 to start surrogacy journey

Irish model Rosanna Davison has shared pictures online to mark the three-year anniversary of her trip to Kiev to start her surrogacy journey.

The former Miss World travelled to Ukraine in 2019 to begin the egg retrieval process to have her first child.

Rosanna shares three children with husband Wesley Quirke, Sophia, and twins Hugo and Oscar.

Read More

“A little throwback to this week three years ago. We had just arrived in Kiev, where we spent 3 weeks for the egg retrieval part of our surrogacy journey to have Sophia, and we’re lucky that it was a very positive experience from beginning to end,” she said.

The 37-year-old offered her support to couples who are expecting a baby via surrogate in Ukraine.

“My mum joined me for the first week and then Wes for the remainder. Just wanted to send my love and support to couples planning to travel to Ukraine to begin the process or welcome their new babies in the coming days and weeks.

"My thoughts are with you during what must be a considerably stressful time,” she said.

Rosanna has previously spoken about her and husband Wes’s experience of welcoming a baby through surrogacy and their numerous miscarriages.

Rosanna and Wes Quirke welcomed their first child, Sophia Rose Quirke, by gestational surrogacy on November 22, 2019.

Their surrogate gave birth to their baby in Kiev, Ukraine, before the couple returned home to Ireland with Sophia two weeks later.

The model and author then gave birth to twin boys in 2020. She previously said she was stunned to learn she was pregnant shortly after her daughter’s birth.

Speaking to Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show last year, Rosanna said: “I was convinced that I was unable to carry my own baby, let alone two. I had been told by a doctor that I’d probably never have my own child and I had become very comfortable openly telling people that I was the girl that couldn’t have a baby without medical intervention, that was my identity.”

"The irony. When I was actually here (on the Late Late Show) the last time, I was actually 10 weeks pregnant. The irony of me coming on here to say I couldn’t have a baby, while I was pregnant."

She was over the moon to discover she was pregnant with twins in April 2020, she said: “It took me a long time to believe it would last.”