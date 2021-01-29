Rosanna Davison says she ‘can’t risk getting sick’ caring for three babies

Rosanna Davison has spoken of her regret that her 94-year-old grandmother has yet to meet her ‘miracle’ twin baby boys due to lockdown restrictions.

Ten weeks ago, the former Miss World (36) and husband Wes Quirke welcomed in babies Hugo and Oscar by c-section 35 weeks into her pregnancy.

The couple also have daughter Sophia (14 months), who was born via gestational surrogacy in the Ukraine in 2019 before Rosanna got pregnant naturally a few months later with her two babies.

Speaking about the reality of looking after three babies under 15 months and no childcare, Rosanna said three strong cups of coffee in the morning is an absolute must.

Among those yet to meet her new babies is Chris de Burgh’s mum Maeve Davison, who lives in Bargy Castle in Wexford.

“No she hasn’t met them yet and that’s the sad part of this lockdown, we are obviously not able to travel to see her in Wexford. But hopefully later in the year, if the country opens up enough that we can travel down to see her, that would be amazing,” she said.

“At the same time, I'm not going to take any risks, even if it’s a case of waving at her through the window with the babies, that might be a possibility then.”

Rosanna said that like so many other people, lockdown 3.0 has been particularly challenging for them and they have to be ultra-cautious given they’re caring for three young infants.

They don’t even risk going to the supermarket and order all their groceries online, and are in a support bubble with her parents.

“We can really feel the mood is different. January is a difficult month anyway for a lot of people but with businesses shut down and people at home with home-schooling going on, the mood is palpable this time.

"But I guess for us, it’s difficult in a lot of ways because obviously Wes’ business is shut too,” she said

“I'm constantly worried about my parents and my grandmother, she’s 94 and we can’t get to see her in Wexford. So things like that are always a worry, like what would we do if we got sick?

“We can’t have anyone into the house; who would want to come into the house and look after three babies?

“I wouldn't want my parents here and risk them getting sick so that’s a worry and we’re doing absolutely everything we can do stay safe and stay home. The focus is different for us; we’re just so busy and keeping our babies happy is a priority.”

Once a red-carpet regular at glitzy events, the social highlight of her week is now pizza and a glass of wine with Wes on a Friday night – and she couldn’t be happier.

“It’s been amazing and something we really wanted and what we had hoped for,” she said.

She was helping launch the new 100pc biodegradable WaterWipes, with research showing 76pc of parents don’t understand eco-terminology around baby care products.

