Rosanna Davison says her surrogate is trapped in a ‘terrifying’ situation in Ukraine

Rosanna Davison has said her Ukrainian surrogate is still trapped in her home city and it is a “terrifying” situation for her.

When the invasion first broke out last February, Ms Davison contacted the Ukrainian woman who had her first child, Sophia (2), via gestational surrogacy in November 2019.

She asked her surrogate to come and stay with Sophia and twins Hugo and Oscar (1) but shortly after, the woman’s home city of Kherson was surrounded, and she has been trapped there ever since.

“There’s no major update at the moment but they’re in Kherson city at the moment and it is occupied by Russian military,” she said.

Read More

“It hasn’t been destroyed or attacked in the same way, say, as Mariupol has but they never know what will happen day to day and whether things will change. It’s terrifying. I am in constant contact with her though, they’re okay, they’re surviving at the moment.”

As part of her efforts to support the Ukrainian refugees, she recently donated supplies to the store on Clarendon Street, Palyanytsya, which was opened by the Art of Coffee owner Ruslan Mocharskyy.

Ms Davison said the war in Ukraine has made her appreciate her life in Ireland.

“I’ve heard a lot of people saying this since the war began, we are so lucky to live in Ireland where it is so peaceful and we probably don’t know how lucky we have it,” she said.

“Maybe we do complain about the cost of living or the traffic, but I suppose in context of what’s happening in Ukraine and what I am hearing about how they are surviving, under curfews and with limited food, other provisions, medicines. We do have a good quality of life here and it’s definitely made me more grateful for everything we have here and the freedom, we are able to go out and leave whenever we want and we don’t have to turn off the lights at a certain time and air raids.”

Ms Davison was speaking at the launch of the TanOrganic BFF tanning brush today and she also offered advice to couples who are having fertility issues.

“You have to look after each other within your relationship but also find support outside your relationship because it tends to be that maybe the male partner is picking you up each time you have a loss or a barrier in the road, whereas you need to look after each other as individuals and as a couple,” she said.