Rory Gallagher ahead of the Derry-Monaghan clash at Healy Park, Omagh, Co Tyrone, last month. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Rory Gallagher, who stepped back from his role as Derry senior football manager at the end of a week in which he faced domestic abuse allegations, has charted one of the most unusual GAA careers of modern times.