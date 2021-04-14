Rooftop pool in Barcelona, anyone? Here’s what you can get for your Dublin rent in these European hotspots 

Dublin has retained its position as the fifth most expensive city in Europe for expats to rent.

The Irish capital first entered the top five in 2019 and has remained in fifth place ever since, on the Accommodation Ranking report by ECA International.

The average rental cost of a three-bedroom central home in Dublin is now €3,713 per month, making it more expensive than other European capital cities such as Rome, Berlin and Paris.

Alec Smith, accommodation services manager at ECA International, said: “Dublin remains a popular location for businesses to send staff on assignment, so demand continues to impact accommodation costs.

“In addition, ongoing building regulations which remain tight in Dublin makes supply slim in popular areas of the city.”

Dublin’s rental market has been subject to much debate and anger from renters as sky high prices have dominated the rental websites in recent years.

As Dublin’s rental market shows no signs of slowing down with an increase of 2.2pc since last year alone, we take a look at what your Dublin rent could get you in other major European cities...

Berlin: A luxury penthouse with a rooftop terrace in the city centre for €3,600 per month

As one of the cities significantly cheaper than Dublin for cost of renting, you could be the proud tenant of a penthouse apartment with its own rooftop terrace in Berlin city centre for €3,600 per month, over €100 cheaper than the average price of rent in Dublin.

The apartment is a spacious 107 square metres and overlooks the Berlin skyline from the top floor of the sky rise building.

Expand Close Berlin Penthouse / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Berlin Penthouse

Expand Close Berlin Penthouse - Kitchen / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Berlin Penthouse - Kitchen

Expand Close Berlin Penthouse / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Berlin Penthouse

Barcelona: A central apartment with rooftop pool for €3,703 per month

For €10 less than the average rent in Dublin, you can be the tenant of an apartment situated in central Barcelona.

The luxury pad features antique and modern details, creating a charming and unique atmosphere in typical Spanish style.

The apartment features two double bedrooms with en-suites and a balcony that opens out onto magnificent views of the city.

Expand Close Central Barcelona Apartment / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Central Barcelona Apartment

Expand Close Central Barcelona Apartment / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Central Barcelona Apartment

Rome: A three bedroom apartment for €3,650 per month

For €77 less than the average price of a three-bedroom home in Dublin, you can have one in the centre of Italy’s capital city.

This three bedroom apartment in the heart of the city is decked out In true Italian interior design with a marble fireplace and a master bedroom with a balcony overlooking Rome.

Expand Close Rome Apartment / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rome Apartment

Expand Close Rome Apartment / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Rome Apartment

Lisbon: A four bedroom apartment overlooking the Atlantic Ocean for €3,715 per month

For just €2 above Dublin’s average rental cost, you could find yourself gazing across the Atlantic Ocean from the balcony of your luxury four-bedroom apartment just outside of Lisbon city, Portugal.

The state-of-the-art flat has three bathrooms and a large living space that overlooks the selection of beaches just a stone’s throw from the apartment block.

Expand Close Lisbon Apartment / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lisbon Apartment