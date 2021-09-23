Ronan Keating’s four-year-old son being treated for unknown illness in UK hospital

Ronan Keating’s four-year-old son is being treated for an unknown illness at a UK hospital.

The former Boyzone frontman has shared a post on Instagram saying his son Cooper is taking “everything in his stride.”

Keating said he and his wife, Australian fashion designer, Storm are “a mess worried sick.”

Keating did not confirm why his son had been rushed to hospital but did say he was admitted in the last 24-hours adding “ya never know what life has in store.”

The popstar shared two images of Cooper sitting up and playing on his tablet, however, and he thanked the staff at Chelsea, Westminster and West Middlesex University hospitals for the care they are providing.

In the post he wrote: “Not the 24hrs I had imagined. But ya never know what life has in store. This little guy is an absolute Trooper. I’m blown away with his strength and charm. Mum & Dad are a mess worried sick and he takes it in his stride. I am so incredibly grateful to the staff @chelwestft you guys rock.”