Romantic Irishman stuns his girlfriend with drone proposal by scenic west Cork clifftop

Blue Cassidy who proposed to his girlfriend Maria Gilvanda at Dooneen, west Cork

Blue Cassidy who proposed to his girlfriend Maria Gilvanda at Dooneen, west Cork

Blue Cassidy who proposed to his girlfriend Maria Gilvanda at Dooneen, west Cork.

A ROMANTIC Irishman used the ending of the Covid-19 lockdown 5km travel ban to surprise his Brazilian girlfriend with a masterfully planned marriage proposal by drone

Blue Cassidy stunned his girlfriend, Maria Gilvanda, when she realised that her posing by a picturesque west Cork headland with a bottle of champagne was not for a special tourism promotion as she initially thought but rather so that her boyfriend could have an engagement ring specially delivered by camera-equipped drone.

The canny Beara native - who operates Rebel Tree Care - had organised for his friend, Niall Duffy of West Cork Photos, to operate a camera-equipped drone as they sat enjoying the spring sunshine by an isolated west Cork headland.

Expand Close Blue Cassidy who proposed to his girlfriend Maria Gilvanda at Dooneen, west Cork / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Blue Cassidy who proposed to his girlfriend Maria Gilvanda at Dooneen, west Cork

Dooneen, located just outside Allihies, boasts stunning views over the rocky coastline and sea.

Maria, who works in IT in Cork, thought she was only going for the picnic with Blue to help Niall organise a tourism promotion video for west Cork to support post-Covid-19 lockdown 'staycations' in the area.

She believed the picnic, blanket, bottle of champagne and glasses were all props and part of the video promotion for which they would pose as a couple on holiday.

But she was stunned - and overwhelmed - when the drone landed on the headland and Blue suddenly got down on one knee to propose to her, engagement ring in hand having recovered it from the drone.

Expand Close Blue Cassidy who proposed to his girlfriend Maria Gilvanda at Dooneen, west Cork / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Blue Cassidy who proposed to his girlfriend Maria Gilvanda at Dooneen, west Cork

She clasped her hands to her face in shock before saying "yes” to her long-time boyfriend.

The happy couple are now making wedding plans for once the world returns to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Because Blue had a stunning location picked out we had to convince Maria that she was participating in a picnic as part of a promotional video for local tourism," Niall explained.

"To add to the drama we decided to deliver the engagement ring by drone and film her reaction.

"It was a touch and go operation as strong winds on the day threatened to scupper flying and it was a struggle to keep the drone in place but we went for it and here is the result."

Online Editors