Romanian low cost carrier Blue Air cancels flights until September 12

Romanian low cost air carrier Blue Air said on Tuesday it had suspended all flights out of Romania until September 12 after the environment ministry blocked its bank accounts for failing to pay a fine, making payments to suppliers impossible.

The company, which entered a debt restructuring agreement in 2020 as it took a hit from the Covid-19 pandemic, operates flights out of Bucharest and the cities of Bacau, Cluj and Iasi.

In July, the national consumer protection authority (ANPC) fined the company €2m ($1.98m) for cancelling more than 11,000 flights during April 2021-April 2022.

The company said it would challenge the fine.

