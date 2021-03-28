Rollercoaster of temperatures with highs of 18C but warnings of gale force winds

IRELAND is set for a roller-coaster of temperatures over the coming week as March ends with wild swings from mild spring highs of 18C to chilly wintery lows of just 7C.

The best of the weather will be on Tuesday when some parts of Ireland will revel in bright spring sunshine and temperatures of up to 18C.

However, after the snow, hail and frost endured last Friday, Ireland is set for another bout of chilly conditions from Thursday when overnight temperatures will sink close to freezing and weather conditions will be wintry in parts.

The outlook for the Easter weekend is for mostly dry weather on Saturday before becoming more unsettled and colder on Easter Sunday with a likelihood of rain showers.

A Status Yellow wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo was set to expire at 6pm on Sunday (today).

A Status Yellow gale warning and related small craft warning came into effect from 5am on Sunday and will extend into Monday Irish coastal waters from Mizen Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head and on the Irish Sea.

Householders, pedestrians and motorists were warned to expect wildly varying weather over the coming days as March lives up to its volatile reputation.

"Monday will start off cloudy and with some rain and drizzle, mainly in parts of the north and northwest. It will gradually become drier through the day with some bright or sunny spells developing in Munster, Leinster and the midlands with highest temperatures of 12C to 17C," a Met Éireann spokesperson said.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy and dry with some areas likely to experience mist and even fog though temperatures will remain above 5C.

"Tuesday will open with mist and fog in Munster and Leinster which will clear through the morning. It will be dry in most places and very mild or even warm with some pleasant spells of sunshine developing, especially for Leinster, many parts of Munster and east Ulster."

"It will be cloudier further to the north and west though with a little patchy drizzle and mist in coastal parts of the northwest and with outbreaks of more persistent rain pushing into western parts of Ulster and parts of Connacht through the day."

"There will be a wide variation in temperatures with values ranging from 15C to 18C in sunnier parts to between 12C and 14C degrees in parts of the west and northwest."

Tuesday evening will see the mild conditions begin to turn colder.

"The colder bright weather will continue to filter further south on Wednesday morning and there'll be some nice spells of sunshine and some scattered showers."

"There will be a big drop in temperatures from the previous few days with values from 8C to 11C though possibly higher in southern and southeastern areas."

"Wednesday night will bring a lot of good dry, cold, clear weather for most places, although it will be cloudier in southern and some eastern parts with some outbreaks of rain which will mostly clear southwards later in the night and with lowest temperatures from 0C to 3C."

"Thursday will see any remaining rain in southern parts clear southwards to give a mainly dry day across the country on Thursday with plenty of sunshine, though a little cloudier for a while in southern areas."

"Highest temperatures will range from around 7C along north and east facing coasts up to 11C or even 12C degrees in parts of the southwest."

Thursday night will again prove chilly with temperatures ranging from 0C to 3C.

"Friday will be another dry day and sunny for most areas. It will become a little cloudier in northern parts later on though temperatures will recover a little to around normal for the time of year with values widely ranging from 10C to 12C."

