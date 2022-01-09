Rocker Brush Shiels (76) fails to break sprint record on first attempt but completes 100m in 18 seconds

He didn't quite break the world record on his first attempt but for a 76-year-old rock legend with a double hip replacement and cardio defibrillator - a 100m sprint in 18 seconds isn’t half bad.

Guitarist and singer Brush Shiels is determined to better that time in the coming weeks and believes he can meet the sprint challenge of 13 seconds for the over 75s.

He also intends to post videos of his stretching exercises to help other seniors and hip replacement seniors to keep their bodies flexible.

The man who taught Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott and Eurovision winner Johnny Logan how to play guitar ,missed out on breaking the record for over 70s 100m challenge by one second five years ago.

After a double hip replacement last summer, he was out walking with sticks in a YouTube video to the tune of BeeGees smash 'Staying Alive' just one week after the operation.

And on New Year's Day, under the watchful eye of old friend and GAA manager Sean Boylan, he took to the track in Meath's Dunboyne AC and 'went like the clappers'.

"I got both hips done at the same time and after three weeks recovery, I could do everything apart from dance the Argentine tango," he said.

"I think it was the first time they've done a double hip operation in the Bon Secours but I was only back in the ward when I started a sing song.

"I was only a second off US holder Bobby Whilden's 12.77 seconds back in 2015 so now I'm aiming to be the first person over 75 with a double hip replacement and pacemaker to sprint 100m in 13 seconds.

"I never run more than one minute a day every two or three days. That's all I do at the minute but I find stretching keeps my body relaxed.”

He said he uses different techniques of stretching, including the ‘Alexander method’ used by stage actors to loosen up.

"ChiGong and the Feldenkrais method to keep me agile.

"I went like the clappers on New Year's Day and despite a blustery cross wind, I was very happy with my time.

"I'd never do the challenge without Sean Boylan there. He's my watch and my whistle and my best friend and a few other runners turned out on the day to support me,” he said.

The rocker said that every week he is getting slightly better.

"After a hip operation, your stride is shorter so your feet have to move faster. But I feel exceptionally good. I feel like I will do this - there's a very good chance that I'll crack this thing (record).

"When I tried to break the record five years ago and completed the 100m in 14 seconds, you have to remember that I was wearing my hat and coat on the day so, yeah, I'm hoping to get there.

"It's unheard of for someone of my age with a double hip replacement and an ICD (Implantable cardioverter-defibrillator) to sprint. You might do a five or ten kilometer run or walk but you wouldn't be trucking it.

"There are a lot of people now interested in how I keep my body flexible and loose and I intend on posting some simple stretching exercises on YouTube for the seniors and hip replacement recipients.

"I'll go out running again in a few weeks but I'll know myself when I can't get any faster and then I'll find something else to do," he said