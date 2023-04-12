‘Roald Dahl is dead and can’t defend himself’ – John Banville on ‘disgraceful’ edits to novels

'Sensitivity edits', says Banville 'are a fad that will pass with other fads’ but ‘a lot of damage will be done’. Photo by Leonardo Cendamo/Getty Images

John Banville – Booker Prize-winner and Irish literary master, whose novels have been lauded both at home and abroad – is reflecting on the death of his wife in 2021.

“I couldn’t work at all for the first six months,” says Banville (77), who recalls suffering with “brain fog” in his grief.

“Nothing helps you through, you just get through it. You just live in a very strange state. It’s like nothing you expect. It’s like having an endless hangover. You can’t really do anything, it just goes on,” adds the author, whose late wife was American-born textile artist Janet Dunham.

“But I’ve been very fortunate in my life, especially in the women I’ve known and my two daughters, and my two sons. I’m more fortunate than I deserve to be.”

The Wexford-born writer won the Man Booker Prize in 2005 for The Sea. More recently, he has made waves with his crime novels set in the 1950s featuring his charismatic but troubled pathologist Dr Quirke – which spawned a TV mini-series starring Gabriel Byrne in 2014.

They have been written largely under the pen name Benjamin Black and more recently under his real name.

The subject of grief creeps into his latest, The Lock-Up, a murder mystery set in the 1950s in which the body of a young woman is discovered in a garage in Dublin.

He and his late wife, with whom he had two sons, remained on good terms after their marriage broke down but never divorced. He still talks about them being married for more than 50 years although, by his own admission, the situation was “complicated”.

“I had another partner with whom I had two daughters while my wife was alive, so there’s sin for you, and guilt.”

His love of crime fiction began when he read Georges Simenon in 2003 – which was when Banville decided to write the genre himself using the Benjamin Black pseudonym.

“I assumed I would be writing just one crime book and decided I should write this under a pen name, simply to avoid the danger of my readers thinking this was some kind of elaborate post-modernist literary joke. But in retrospect, I shouldn’t have written under a pseudonym.”

His non-crime novels take him much longer to write. His last one, The Singularities, took him six years. In contrast, he writes each murder mystery in about four months. “Real professional crime writers hate me when I say that, but Georges Simenon used to write his books in 10 days.”

Yet, he hates reading back his books. “It’s like a dog returning to his vomit. I only see the flaws, I only see the failures, the clumsiness, the bits that I got wrong. I can’t stand reading my own work. It makes me physically ill.”

He doesn’t read any contemporary crime fiction. “I’m not interested,” he says simply. Non-fiction art books, poetry, history and philosophy are on his reading list. “I write more fiction now than I read.”

As a successful writer, he is no fan of ‘sensitivity edits’ and describes the recent editing of Roald Dahl books to remove language deemed offensive as “disgraceful”.

Banville says: “It’s childish. Children love Roald Dahl because he’s so awful. Children are completely ruthless.

“Robert Louis Stevenson used to call his books like Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde ‘crawlers’, books that make your flesh crawl. Children love that and it’s good for them. But also, you must not change the text.

“Better to suppress the text altogether than to change it. That’s an outrage. And Roald Dahl is dead, he can’t defend himself.”

What would he do if publishers attempted to change his work?

“I’d tell them ‘No!’ It could be that my work is changed after I’m dead by some 23-year-old failed creative writing class person with a grudge. That’s a horrible prospect.

“But this is a fad that will pass with other fads, but a lot of damage will be done.”

Today, he lives in Howth in north Co Dublin with one of his sons and hesitates when asked whether he’s lonely.

“I’ve always been solitary, but I haven’t been lonely because people have been very good to me.”

A new crime book and some screenplays are among his current projects.

“It’s a childish occupation writing fiction. You just sit there making up stories, like we did when we were little,” he quips.

“What would I do if I retired? My wife used to say, ‘You’d give up writing, go into politics and destroy the world’.

“I live to work and I can’t imagine what I’d do if I didn’t.”

