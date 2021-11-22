Motorists and other road users are being advised to take extra care over the coming days, as cold temperatures and scattered showers could make for hazardous road conditions.

Met Éireann is forecasting that tonight will be cold and mainly dry, but it’s expected that temperatures will fall to as low as -2C, with mist, fog and frost anticipated.

Frost will clear tomorrow morning to leave a largely dry day with sunny spells, though mist and fog will linger in some areas.

The best of the sunshine will be over the southern half of the country, with cloudier conditions further north. In general, highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees are expected.

Tuesday night will be dry in Leinster and Munster with frost developing in places and lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees. Ulster and Connacht will be milder and cloudier, however, with lows of 3 to 7 degrees.

On Wednesday morning, sunny spells and scattered showers will follow from the northwest with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Wednesday night will be cold with clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent near northern and western coasts and lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees.

Thursday will be a bright day with sunny spells and highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees. It will be mainly dry, but some scattered showers are likely on north facing coasts.

AA Ireland’s Paddy Comyn said, “as temperatures plummet, and ice begins to appear there are a few key things to remember.”

“Give yourself time, first of all, you will need time to thaw out your car properly in the morning – and we don’t recommend using kettles of boiling water, as this can cause cracks. Make sure all glass areas are cleared before you set off.

“Give yourself time to stop. Stopping distances are 10 times longer in ice and snow. Give yourself time to manoeuvre, as gentle steering inputs work better on ice. In a manual car, it is better to move off in 2nd gear, to avoid wheelspin and give yourself plenty of distance from the car in front.

“Apply the brakes gently, this will be much easier to do if you have given yourself a good amount of space between you and the car in front.

"Watch out for shaded areas on the roads too, as ice can be more severe in these areas. Now is a good time to check your tyres if you haven’t in a while, because ones in bad condition will really be lethal in icy conditions,” he added.