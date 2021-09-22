Road safety crackdown amid alarm over surging death toll as pandemic traffic returns

GARDAÍ are to conduct a major road safety crackdown between Halloween and Christmas amid fears Ireland's traffic death toll this year will exceed 2020.

Both Gardaí and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) have expressed concern over surging road fatality numbers since Covid-19 lockdown restrictions started to be eased from May.

To date, 105 people have died on Irish roads this year - just three behind the 2020 total of 108 despite the impact of a six month travel lockdown this year including the 5km travel limit.

Concern has mounted that, with traditionally most dangerous months of the year still to come - October to December - the death toll could surge further.

Gardaí will now mount a major road safety crackdown over Halloween and up to Christmas with the emphasis on speeding as well as drink and drug driving.

Particular concern has focused on the increase in traffic volumes on Irish roads as workers return to offices after months of remote working.

A total of nine people have died on Irish roads so far in September alone, on average a fatal accident every 48 hours.

The numbers have been trending upwards since travel restrictions were eased over May and June.

Of the 105 deaths this year, 57 have involved drivers with 19 motorcyclists, 12 pedestrians, 13 passengers and four pedal cyclists.

Particular concern has focused on the number of drivers who have died in single-vehicle collisions as well as the number of motorcyclists dying.

Bikers now account for one-fifth of the entire death toll.

Alarm has mounted given the fact that while road deaths are now comparable this year with last year despite the lengthy lockdown, it represents a significant deterioration in the space of just three months.

By July 1, Ireland was 12pc behind the 2020 death toll.

Last March, the death toll was over 30pc lower than last year.

Now the death toll is just over 2pc behind last year's figure.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton admitted there is concern at the trend and, in particular, the spike in the number of fatal accidents on rural roads,

"Behavioural changes due to the pandemic, such as remote working, are visible in the collision patterns this year," she said.

"The traditional rush hour periods are less pronounced in the road safety statistics compared to pre Covid-19 and we have seen a huge drop in collisions happening overnight.

"The riskiest time on our roads is now in the middle of the day and evening - so we all need to take care and be mindful of other road users on every trip.”

RSA chief executive Sam Waide said there was concern that while road deaths declined in every EU country last year as a direct result of the Covid-19 pandemic, they did not fall in Ireland.

"Ireland has slipped from second safest country in the EU to fifth safest. Our research is telling us that one factor behind this is a deterioration in road user behaviour. The Driver Attitudes & Behaviour Survey which we conducted late last year revealed more drivers admitting to speeding in 50km and 100km speed zones,” he said.