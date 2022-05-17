Risk of lightning strikes as Met Éireann forecasts thunder and heavy rain over the coming days

There is a risk of further thundery conditions over the coming days with heavy downpours, Met Éireann has forecast.

Met Éireann forecaster Andrew Doran-Sherlock said it will remain unsettled over the coming days with spells of rain and showers, turning heavy at times.

There will be some blustery conditions too with temperatures generally around average for this time of year.

Read More

Mr Doran-Sherlock said there is continued potential for thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow.

“Heavy rain mainly over Leinster and Ulster and parts of the midlands will start clearing from the south really from now onwards, the rain will gradually push northwards,” he said.

“Over much of Munster and Connacht it is drier with some sunny spells but there are scattered showers and there is certainly heavy and thundery downpours possible within that and we’ve had some lightning reports in the west of Galway within the last hour.

“It’s going to continue much the same through this evening, heavy scattered showers will move in from the southwest through this evening and tonight and there is certainly the risk of further thunderstorm activity with thundery downpours in parts of the west and southwest.

“They will gradually clear northeastwards through tonight so it will be a mostly dry start tomorrow, they’ll be some well scattered showers about but there is a heavier band of rain moving through then afterwards.

“It is unstable air at the moment so there is continued potential for isolated thunderstorms.”

Wednesday morning will be largely dry and sunny with any lingering showers clearing the northwest.

It will become cloudy and windy however as a band of heavy rain gradually spreads over the country from the southwest, with the potential for isolated thunderstorms.

Southerly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty with highest temperatures between 13C to 17C.

Rain will clear to the northeast, leaving a dry night with long clear spells. A few mist and fog patches will develop as southerly winds ease light to moderate, though fresher along western coasts with lowest temperatures between 6C to 10C.

Mr Doran-Sherlock said Thursday is currently looking like the best day of the week weather wise.

There will be a good deal of dry weather with sunny spells on Thursday, though scattered showers will develop through the day with highest temperatures between 14C to 18C in moderate to fresh southwest winds, strong near western coasts.

Cloud will increase from the Atlantic overnight, with outbreaks of rain spreading across the western half of the country and turning heavy in places with lowest temperatures between 9C to 11C in moderate southerly winds.

Mr Doran-Sherlock said there is further rain expected on Friday morning and it will be a wet start for most of the country.

“There will be some heavy falls expected in that, it becomes a little more settled down for the weekend so still with some rain and showers but not as unstable, the amounts won’t be as heavy as they were on previous days,” he said.