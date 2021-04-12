Risk of a fourth wave of Covid-19 ‘considerable’ if restrictions are eased too quickly, Nphet to warn

There is a “considerable” risk of a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections if restrictions are eased too quickly, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will warn TDs and Senators tomorrow.

However, a fourth wave can be softened if social contacts remain “largely” unchanged over the coming six weeks as there is still a “high” level of infection in the community.

Acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn will tell the Oireachtas Health Committee that despite good progress being made, the number of people who are fully vaccinated still remains low, keeping the risk for a fourth wave high.

“There remains a considerable risk that Ireland will experience a further wave of infection if public health restrictions are eased too quickly,” he will tell the committee.

“A further wave of infection can be substantially mitigated if levels of social contact across the population remain largely unchanged over the next six weeks.”

Dr Glynn will say that the “absolute number” of people fully vaccinated and fully protected remains low and due to a more transmissible virus and high levels of infection, the disease must be kept under control before any further easing of restrictions.

“The priority must, for the coming weeks, remain on maintaining control over the disease, until vaccination can offer a widespread population level of protection.”

Nphet and the Government will also consider the easing of restrictions again at the start of May.

Dr Glynn will tell the committee that it will continue to recommend a “cautious” approach to Government and that any easing of measures should be “gradual and phased” to allow health chiefs to assess the impact.

So far, 8.1pc of people aged over 16 are fully protected and 19.3pc have received at least one vaccine dose.

There are “very understandable” levels of fatigue in the public in regards to restrictions, Dr Glynn will add.

“We know that the level of support for the public health guidance remains high. The efforts of the vast majority of the population are continuing to help to suppress viral transmission in our communities.

“My hope is that we will never again have to recommend more restrictive measures. However, to achieve this we must continue to hold the line in the coming weeks as our vaccine programme ramps up,” he will tell the committee.

