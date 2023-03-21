Rising prices leads to major pension gains for thousands of public servants

Hundreds of thousands of public servants are gaining from the surge in inflation.

Runaway price rises are proving to be a boon to current and retired public servants, who joined the service after January 2013. This is because the value of their “pension pots” are guaranteed to increase in line with inflation.

An entitlement to inflation-linked rises in the pension and gratuity (lump sum) they are building up means they have seen a bumper 14.2pc boost to their retirement arrangements in the last two years.

It means a public servant who joined after January 2013, who had built up a pension entitlement of €10,000 by the end of 2020, will have seen that increase to €11,420 from the inflation adjuster.

The pension pot and lump sum will continue to be increased in line with the consumer price index, with no limit, up to the time these people reach 66.

Almost 200,000 public servants are benefitting from the surge in inflation because their pension pots are guaranteed to increase in value.

People in the scheme, which is officially called the Single Public Pension Scheme, include those in the National Treasury Management Agency, where salaries for senior people are high.

Pensions experts said the fact there would be no limit on the inflation-linked rises in the pension amount and lump sum being built up was extraordinarily generous. Similar provisions are rare in private-sector pensions because they are expensive to provide.

This means the pensions gap is likely to get wider between public and private sector.

All those who joined the public service after January 2013 are getting increased amounts put into their pensions in line with the inflation rate for the previous year.

The majority of those currently working in the public service joined after 2013.

The deal means higher pension amounts for those who have retired, and larger pension pots and lump sums being built up for those yet to retire.

Public-sector pensions are recognised as being among the best in the country. These defined-benefit arrangements are so expensive to fund they have largely disappeared from the private sector.

One pensions actuary questioned why there was no limit on the inflation booster.

He said: “Each time they are paid, they earn a fresh slice of retirement tax-free lump sum and pension related to their pay, which will be paid to them at retirement age.

“But prior to retirement, these slices of accrued gratuity lump sum and pension (called “referable amounts” in the legislation) are increased in line with inflation over the previous year.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform said the inflation increase was 8.2pc for last year and 5.5pc in 2021.

Compounding means this works out as a 14.2pc boost over two years.

The Department said this meant a pension of €2,500 a year in 2020 would now be worth around €2,855 a year.

The Single Scheme was introduced in 2012, and represents the most significant reform to public-service pensions since the foundation of the State.

It is estimated that the benefits accruing under the Single Scheme are approximately 25pc less valuable than pre-existing public-service pension arrangements.

“The Single Scheme provides for the uprating of pensions, and referable amounts, in line with increases in the Consumer Price Index.”

Just 800 people are currently drawing down a pension from the scheme.

The department estimates an additional average cost of around €3.5m a year for the indexing, which is largely expected to materialise from 2040 onwards.