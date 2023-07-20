Rising number of renters struggling to get deposits back at end of tenancy, says Threshold

More renters are struggling to get their deposits back at the end of their tenancy, according to Threshold.

The national housing charity said that it was calling on the state to set up a new Deposit Protection Scheme.

Under the proposed scheme, a renter’s deposit would lodged with an independent third-party. Threshold said it believes this would result in “a fairer outcome in relation to deposits at the end of tenancies.”

In its impact report for the second quarter of this year, Threshold said that 195 households had asked for help when their landlord failed to return their deposit.

This compares to 172 households seeking support on deposit retention issues in the same quarter in 2022.

Between January and June of this year, 338 households have asked for help dealing with a landlord who was holding a deposit.

John-Mark McCafferty, the chief executive of Threshold, said that “the unlawful retention of a deposit can have a domino effect.”

“We have seen tenants, whose landlords have retained their deposit, go on to face challenges in moving to a new home, with some forced to return to the family home to save for a new deposit or use alternative finances to fund a new deposit,” he said.

In its report, Threshold highlighted the case of one renter, who had been living with her family in their rented home for over 11 years. They were served a notice of termination from a landlord who said they wanted to refurbish the property.

After three months of searching, she found a new home. She told her landlord that they would be moving out earlier. The landlord wanted to keep all of her €900 deposit because she was moving out before the end of the notice period.

She became worried about losing her €900 deposit “but could not give up the opportunity of a new home for her family,” Threshold said.

“Facing this dilemma, she contacted Threshold for advice. Her advisor set out her rights to leave the tenancy prior to the termination date and informed her that the landlord could not withhold her deposit on this basis.”

The renter discussed this with her landlord, who consulted a solicitor and was advised to return the deposit. She received her deposit in full and is now living in her new home with her family.”

Threshold said that it had prevented 880 households from entering homelessness in the second quarter of this year. This included 1,204 adults and 845 children.

Over 2,000 new contacts with Threshold were people who were at risk of homelessness. “The majority of those were at risk of homelessness as a result of their landlord’s notice to sell the property,” Threshold said.

It said that 8,685 households received support from the charity on wider tenancy issues. Nearly half of queries received from private renters related to tenancy termination, an increase from 37pc in the first quarter of the year.