Rise in numbers presenting to emergency departments and Covid case hikes put pressure on hospital system

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry has warned that the recent rise in Covid-19 cases is putting further pressure on the hospital system.

Dr Henry, who also part of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), said unvaccinated people make up approximately 40pc of those in hospital, and roughly 70pc of ICU patients in recent months.

Speaking on RTÉ's Six One News he said the rise in Covid-19 case numbers over the past week is a cause for concern and it is putting further pressure on the hospital system.

He said hospitals are also busier in general due to delayed care.

“If you compare our attendances at emergency departments, they’re up maybe 10pc from two years ago. We’re seeing particular pressures with older people who were perhaps holding back an illness over the last few months now coming to hospital and of course they require a greater degree of care and attention,” he added.

However, Dr Henry said the success of the vaccine campaign has greatly weakened the link between high case numbers and harm.

Despite the vaccination campaign, 415 patients are being treated for the virus in hospitals today including over 70 in ICU.

That is “putting pressure” on hospitals at a time when the system is delivering all services and facing seasonal issues according to Dr Henry.

When asked as to whether it is a good ideal to ease most remaining restrictions next Friday, as planned, Dr Henry said it would take time to see what impact the rising case numbers could have on hospitals.

“I think there’s some caution…the past five to seven days, yes the case number increase is a cause for concern and the pressure in hospital is a cause for concern. We know there’s a lag time between those cases out there in the community and it takes a number of weeks before the plays through to people being admitted in hospital.

“So, yes it is of concern to us, but it takes some more time to see whether this rise in the past week represents a substantive trend based on people’s change of behaviour over the past few weeks,” he said.

He added that public health measures such as mask wearing and the need to self-isolate when you have Covid-19 symptoms will remain in place for some time to come.