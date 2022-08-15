Riptide Movement to play Rock Against Homelessness gig in Dublin next month in aid of Focus Ireland

Rock band The Riptide Movement will play a charity concert in aid of Focus Ireland in Dublin next month.

The gig, which will take place at the Workman's in Dublin on September 10, will raise vital funds for those facing homelessness.

The Dublin band was formed in 2006 by songwriter and vocalist Malachy Tuohy, guitarist John Dalton, bassist and harmonica player Gerry McGarry and drummer Gar Byrne.

Read More

The band's lead singer Mal Tuohy said The Riptide Movement were happy to be part of this gig as homelessness is an issue “close to our hearts”,

“Focus Ireland do some great work and we do our best to support them whenever we can. The last campaign we played for Focus was the ‘Station Sessions’ in December 2020,” he said.

“It was on Grafton Street and Temple Bar where we cut our teeth as a band. We used to busk there regularly, and it was through busking where we really got to know a lot of the people that were homeless and living on the streets at the time; and we got to hear their stories.”

He said the issue of homelessness has “informed” the band’s music over the years and that the crisis seems to just get “worse and worse every year”.

Mr Tuohy said himself and artist Davie Furey have written a song about the homeless crisis titled ‘You don’t see me anymore’ and plan to release it as a charity single later in the year.

"We released a music video a few years ago for a song called ‘All I Ever Wanted’ and that video was based on a guy, who had lost his wife to illness, he was absolutely heartbroken, and his world came apart and he ended up on the streets of Dublin,” he said.

“The one thing that always resonated with me from all the people we got to know from that time, was that homelessness can happen to anyone.

"Everyone has their story, all it takes is a knock at the wrong time or a chain of unfortunate events to unfold and it can be enough to tip you over the edge, you can lose everything, and I think this issue is really been compounded now with a lack of housing supply and a cost of living crisis that's unfolding all around the world, it can happen to any of us."

The Riptide Movement Rock Against Homelessness in aid of Focus Ireland will take place on September 10 at the Workman's Club in Dublin and tickets are on sale now.