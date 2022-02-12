Richard O'Halloran says he felt abandoned by the Department of Foreign Affairs while he was stuck in China

Businessman Richard O’Halloran has said he felt abandoned during his three-year detainment in China and criticised the level of support he received from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The aviation leasing executive arrived back in Ireland in January after a deal was struck between Irish and Chinese authorities.

Mr O’Halloran said he visited the Irish consulate in Shanghai after he was blocked from leaving China, but he was told it was a commercial matter and it couldn’t engage.

“I obviously went to the Irish Consulate in Shanghai, and I was told it was a commercial matter and they couldn’t engage. So, at this point I thought the Irish Government, the consulate, the embassy network was supposed to help Irish citizens abroad, and I was being told it was a commercial matter, we cannot engage. And I was saying, what part of the police being involved is a commercial matter?” he said.

“I’ve been restricted from leaving China, what do I do?”

Mr O’Halloran said he felt “totally” abandoned by the Department of Foreign Affairs as he was met with “radio silence” during the first year of his ordeal.

Mr O’Halloran said it was his view that Minister Simon Coveney had been advised against getting involved.

“For the first year, as far as I was concerned it was radio silence. Simon didn’t engage and it seems to me that he was being advised by senior advisors with the DFA that perhaps steer clear of me,” he told Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio One.

“All the heavy lifting had been done by me. All the way right up to, let’s call it, the end of November, December.”

He also paid tribute to businessman Ulick McEvaddy, who played a key role in resolving the matter, by agreeing to join the board of the company, a factor he said provided comfort for Mr Coveney that it was legitimate.

“There was obviously dialogue between Simon Coveney and his counterpart in China.

"Simon did read me a letter that his counterpart wrote to him, and it was very clear the court had to go through a process. It had to, and that was fair enough. And I had to deliver what I was being asked, which I did, and more.”

Mr O’Halloran said he was advised against seeking publicity while detained in China.

“One of the legal guys that I was working with just said don’t engage with any media, your safety and security cannot be guaranteed,” he said.

Mrs O’Halloran said the decision by the Department of Foreign Affairs to thank the Chinese authorities after Richard was released was in “poor taste”.

“I think it was kind of in poor taste given what Richard had to go through and the ordeal that we’d all faced for three years. I certainly didn’t think it was necessary. And it was quite upsetting for our family,” she said.

“He had the most horrific ordeal to get home, I don’t think it was down to the Chinese authorities in any way.”

Mr O’Halloran said he welcomed the diplomatic help from Mr Coveney and the Irish Government.

“Obviously, they did do stuff behind the scenes. I certainly thank Simon Coveney for what he did. In the end, I’m here. So, obviously, there’s evidence he did do some heavy lifting. I don’t know what. He was liaising with his counterpart, but I don’t know what was done,” he said.

He added: “I would like to just make it absolutely abundantly clear that the Irish State never provided a guarantee, never made any payment or never will be making any payments for my release or on behalf of the company.”

In a statement to Independent.ie a spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said:

“This has been a difficult time for Mr. O’Halloran and his family.

"The Government was actively engaged on and remained committed to the matter throughout - and is delighted it has reached a successful result.

“The Department of Foreign Affairs provided consular advice, support and assistance directly to Mr O’Halloran throughout his time in China.

“There was at all stages very extensive engagement on Mr O’Halloran’s case at the most senior political and diplomatic levels.

"This involved multiple channels – with engagement by the Taoiseach, Minister Simon Coveney and the most senior political levels in Dublin; as well as by our most senior diplomats in Beijing, Shanghai and elsewhere throughout Ireland’s diplomatic network.

“As in all cases, our engagement stressed the urgent importance of Mr O’Halloran being allowed to return home as soon as possible.

"As with all consular cases, it would not be appropriate to discuss the specific details of the case.”