Revolut teams up with RTÉ’s Late Late Toy Show Appeal for the second year

Revolut has teamed up with RTÉ’s Late Late Toy Show Appeal for the second year to enable viewers to donate through the app.

Last year, the appeal raised €6.6 million for The Community Foundation for Ireland, helping children and family members across the island.

During last year’s show, some customers of the digital payments app experienced technical difficulties while trying to donate.

Host Ryan Tubridy announced on the show that the donations feature was not working.

Some customers were unable to use their account while other service users were unable to transfer money or top up their accounts.

Others were unable to sign into the app at all and the currency exchange feature was also affected.

After fixing the issues, Revolut co-founder Vlad Yatsenko announced that he had made a €100,000 personal donation to the appeal.

He also pledged to personally match any further donations made via the Revolut app - up to €1m.

Led by appeals from stars including Olympic champion Kellie Harrington, the Irish public donated a further €750,000, bringing the total raised to €3.3m.

The Late Late Toy Show will return to screens across the globe on Friday, November 25.

Mr Yatsenko said last year, he was “astounded by the generosity” of the people in Ireland and that “there were some challenges at the peak of the live show”.

He said after “some hiccups” last year, Revolut has “enhanced” its donations feature to “welcome proceeds through the donations tab on the Revolut app which will go live on the night”.

“We’re deeply honoured to once again support Ireland’s single biggest fundraising event for children: RTÉ’s Late Late Toy Show Appeal,” he said.

“More than 2 million people in Ireland now have a Revolut account, so we’re delighted to enable customers to donate to the appeal instantly from their Revolut app. As with all our charity appeals, we guarantee that every cent donated will go to the charity – with no fees or charges.

“However, we’ve fortified our donations system, and encourage the people of Ireland to continue their generosity this year to support the incredible work by The Community Foundation for Ireland, helping children who need it.”

Revolut customers who wish to donate on the night should ensure that they have the latest version of the app.

In order to donate, you must go to the ‘my hub’ section and click on donations and find the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal. Users can then choose how much they want to give and tap ‘Donate’.

In 2021, The Late Late Toy Show was RTÉ’s most-watched TV programme, with 1.8m viewers.

It was viewed in 150 countries around the world – including from all fifty states in the USA and all eight Australian territories.