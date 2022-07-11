Revolut launches crypto educational courses – as Bitcoin’s value plunges

Revolut, the global financial app, is launching two crypto ‘learn and earn’ courses.

It says the courses are aimed at helping customers understand cryptocurrencies, blockchains and the most popular tokens and protocols.

It comes after a crash in the value of crytpo currencies in recent months.

Crypto general manager at Revolut, Emil Urmashin, said: “There’s a huge appetite from our customers to learn more about cryptocurrencies.

"Learn and earn will help them better understand the trends, risks and potential opportunities associated with crypto.”

Revolut said the courses will only be available to European and UK customers.

The company warned that “the price or value of cryptocurrencies can rapidly increase or decrease at any time.”

“It may even fall to zero.

“Unlike normal money, no bank or government can stabilise the value of cryptocurrency if it changes suddenly.”

Bitcoin’s value has dropped in value by more than 52pc this year and is now valued at around US$20,000 per coin according to Forbes, a drop from its all-time high of roughly US$69,000 in November.

Fears of a new ‘Crypto Winter’, the first being in 2014, have been rekindled amongst talks of a global recession and a dreaded flood of around 150,000 bitcoins that are set to enter the market and lower the price further.

While Revolut gives access to more than 80 different cryptocurrencies and their courses are not specifically limited to Bitcoin, they acknowledge crypto’s volatile nature.

“Revolut regularly communicates with customers that crypto tokens are volatile assets and prices can change quickly," the website says.

“Cryptocurrencies are unregulated. Funds are not protected, and their price is extremely volatile.”