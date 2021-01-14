Revised weekday bus timetables in Dublin will see services run at 80pc capacity from next week

Revised weekday timetables for Dublin Bus and Go Ahead services in the capital will come into place next week, the National Transport Authority has announced.

Subsidised bus services will move to new schedules on a “phased basis” from January 18 for Dublin Bus, while Go Ahead services will come into effect on January 25.

The revised timetables will see services run at 80pc of current weekday levels, with operating hours staying the same.

This is due to reduced demand levels under Level 5 restrictions. Passenger numbers, compared to the same period last year, are down by 80pc in Dublin.

Currently, services are operating at 25pc passenger capacity.

“With these new schedules the operators will be in a position to ensure the ongoing reliable continuity of services in the context of high national rates of Covid,” said a spokesperson for the NTA.

“Public transport services were first reduced in April 2020, during the first wave of the Covid outbreak and were largely restored to normal levels in June. The new schedules are broadly in line with those of April last.”

Full details of the schedule changes will be available at Dublin Bus and Go Ahead websites in the coming days.

There are no changes to Bus Éireann, Go-Ahead Ireland commuter services along the Kildare corridor, Luas or Local Link services proposed.

A revised Iarnród Éireann schedule was announced last week and took effect on Monday.

“NTA continues to advise customers that under Level 5 restrictions, people should stay at home where possible and that public transport is for essential workers and essential purposes only,” added the spokesperson.

Online Editors