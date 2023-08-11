Review of RTÉ exit schemes underway following calls for clarity over former finance chief’s package

AN external review of RTÉ’s voluntary exit schemes has begun and is due to report by the end of next month.

Director General Kevin Bakhurst has asked legal firm McCann Fitzgerald to investigate if the terms of two schemes were complied with in all cases where staff were offered a package.

It comes after questions were raised about the schemes following the revelation that former chief financial officer, Breda O’Keeffe, was offered a departure package in 2020.

Her voluntary redundancy package was agreed with former Director General Dee Forbes but was not signed off by every member of the broadcaster’s former executive, the Public Accounts Committee was told.

The new details surrounding the schemes came to light during Oireachtas committee meetings held to investigate additional payments made to former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy.

The National Union of Journalists has sought clarification on the terms of Ms O’Keeffe’s exit deal.

On This Day In History - August 11th

Ms O’Keeffe left RTÉ in 2020 after 18 years of service.

In a message to staff, Mr Bakhurst said he had written early in the week to update them that Bob Semple had been appointed to advise the interim leadership team on corporate governance reform.

“In relation to the review of VEP schemes (2017 and 2021), I am pleased to let you know that this review has commenced following completion of scope and a data processing agreement,” he said.

“McCann Fitzgerald (solicitors) have been engaged to complete the report, and I have asked that it is completed by the end of September.”

He committed that the conclusions of the report will be made available to staff, the trade union group, managers’ association, public representatives and the media.

Mr Bakhurst said this would be the case “minus any exclusions necessary under data protection legislation”.

The review will analyse the context in which the 2017 and 2021 schemes began and operated and whether the release of individuals generated cost savings.

It will also probe whether statutory redundancy payments that were tax-free were appropriately paid to individuals who accepted voluntary exit offers.

The review will examine any public statements made by RTÉ in relation to its exit schemes.