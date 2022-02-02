Review into Freedom of Information legislation delayed by nine months

The Government’s review into Freedom of Information (FOI) legislation has been delayed by nine months.

Cabinet ministers this morning signed off on legislation for the delay.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath got permission for the Freedom of Information (Amendment) Bill 2021 to be read for a second time in nine months.

A Government spokesperson said this delay was to allow adequate time for the minister’s department to conclude a review into the legislation.

This will allow for the new law to be “comprehensively and properly drafted”.

“The minister believes possible changes to the Freedom of Information Act should await the conclusion of the comprehensive review currently being undertaken by his department, which will inform a potentially broader set of reforms to FOI legislation and practice,” said the spokesperson.

The in-depth review of FOI legislation was announced last summer.

It seeks to understand “key issues” experienced by FOI users across the system.

The FOI system has been frequently criticised for long waiting times, redactions in the records which are released or sometimes, no records being released at all, or requests being refused.

Public consultation on the system has already taken place which has seen “significant interest” from the public.

The Government believes that a Sinn Féin bill on FOI reform “suffers from significant deficiencies”.