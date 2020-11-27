Revenue warns shoppers they may be liable for taxes and duties if buying outside EU

ONLINE shoppers have been warned that they may be hit by taxes and duties if they buy from websites outside the European Union.

Revenue said some goods advertised online many seem cheap, but there could be a tax sting in the tail.

The tax authority warned that tax and duty are not always included in the price advertised.

If this is the case then online shoppers will be hit with additional charges once the purchased goods are delivered to them.

Principal officer in Revenue’s customs division Maureen Dalton said that online shoppers need to be aware of potential additional charges before buying.

“Almost all goods arriving from non-EU countries will be liable to tax and duty. If you shop online, you need to check whether the advertised price includes any tax and duty costs due before you make your decision to buy the goods concerned.”

She said that last year Revenue officers in postal depots around the country applied charges to almost 100,000 parcels and packets.

The average duty and Vat charge per parcel was €68.66.

Ms Dalton explained: “If the cost of the goods you buy, including transport, insurance and handling charges, is more than €22 you will have to pay Vat (value added tax).

“If your goods alone cost more than €150 you will have to pay customs duty and Vat.”

She gave an example of a mobile phone bought online from China for €212.

The Revenue official said the shopper would have to pay an additional €54.50 in customs duty, Vat, insurance and handling fees.

“When you buy alcohol and tobacco products online from outside the EU, Vat, customs duty and excise duty, are payable, regardless of the value of your purchase.”

Ms Dalton said that almost all goods arriving from EU countries are not liable to tax and duty.

However, alcohol and tobacco products arriving from another EU member state are liable to excise duty and Vat.

She said that excise duty, Vat and handling fee on an average case of 12 bottles of sparkling wine, originating in another EU country, could add up to €119 to the purchase price.

Ms Dalton advised online shoppers to make sure they are clear on the actual or real cost of a product before ordering it.

This will ensure you not faced with any additional unanticipated charges when you take delivery, she said.

