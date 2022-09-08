Revenue seize close to 2m smuggled cigarettes worth over €1.4m thanks to detector dog Waffle

Revenue Officers have seized more than 1.9m cigarettes at Dublin Port.

The consignment of illegal cigarettes branded ‘Manchester’, had an estimated retail value of €1.4m, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €1.1.

The large seizure came as a result of routine profiling on Wednesday at the port and was found with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Waffle.

This seizure is part of ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products, Revenue said.

Investigations are ongoing.