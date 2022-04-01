Revenue seize cannabis worth €139k concealed as car seat covers in Dublin Airport warehouse

The concealed cannabis found marked as car seat covers at a warehouse in Dublin Airport. Photo: Revenue.

Revenue officers this week seized over 6.9kg of cannabis in two separate operations while examining parcels at Dublin Airport.

The drugs, with a combined estimated street value of €139,000, were found concealed in air cargo consignments identified as ‘car seat covers’ on Wednesday as a result of routine profiling.

The consignments had arrived into the warehouse facility in Ireland from the United States and were destined for delivery to addresses in Counties Dublin and Kildare.

Separately on Tuesday, Revenue officers at Dublin District Court were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge Paula Murphy following the seizure of €15,000 the previous day at Dublin Airport.

The cash was discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched a passenger prior to boarding a flight to Alicante, Spain.

The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

Investigations into these seizures are ongoing.



