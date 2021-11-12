Revenue seize cannabis and ecstasy worth €160k with help of detector dog Bailey

The cannabis and ecstasy seized by Revenus officers today. Photo: Revenue.

Revenue officers, with the help of detector dog Bailey, have seized cannabis and ecstasy tablets worth close to €160,000 in Dublin today.

Revenue officers examining parcels at two premises in Dublin seized over 7.8kgs of herbal cannabis and 252 ecstasy tablets, with an estimated value of more than €159,700.

The illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dog Bailey and were concealed in parcels labelled as various types of ‘herbal tea’ that originated in the US, Canada, Spain and the Netherlands.

The drugs seized were destined for addresses in Wexford, Waterford and Tipperary.

This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

Revenue officials confirmed that investigations into the seizures are ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.



