Revenue seize 9.2 million cigarettes at Dublin Port

Revenue officers have seized 9.2 million cigarettes at Dublin Port today.

The seizure was made possible as a result of routine profiling and with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile X-ray scanner and detector dog Kelly.

The consignment of illegal cigarettes branded ‘Kingdom’, originated in Bulgaria and had an estimated retail value of €6.9m, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer in taxes of approximately €5.4m.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295.