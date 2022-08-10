Revenue seize €1.7 million of ‘roll your own’ tobacco in Co Meath

Revenue officers have seized 2,500kgs of ‘roll your own’ tobacco worth an estimated €1.7m in Co Meath today.

As a result of routine operations, the illicit tobacco, branded ‘Flandria Virginia’, was seized from a commercial premises in Co Meath.

It originated in the Netherlands and has an estimated retail value of over €1.7m, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €1.4m.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential free phone number 1800 295 295.