Revenue officers seize €390,000 worth of ‘smuggled’ alcohol at Rosslare Europort

Revenue officers seized “smuggled” alcohol worth €390,000 at Rosslare Europort over the course of last weekend.

Some 48,500 litres of beer and more than 16,100 litres of wine was confiscated during search operations.

“On Friday, September 30, Revenue officers seized over 23,300 litres of beer and more than 16,100 litres of wine, with a combined estimated retail value of €290,000, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of €149,000,” a spokesperson for Revenue said.

The spokesperson said that on: “Saturday, October 1, Revenue officers seized over 25,200 litres of beer following the search of a Romanian registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France. The smuggled alcohol had an estimated retail value of almost €101,000, representing a potential loss to the exchequer of more than €47,000.”

Revenue said the seizures are part of its ongoing operations targeting the “shadow economy and smuggling” and investigations are ongoing.

If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential call line: 1800 295 295.