Revealed: Where Wednesday’s €11m Lotto jackpot ticket was sold

Wednesday night’s €11,106,438 jackpot winning ticket was sold in Co Limerick the National Lottery has said.

There was one winner of the top prize.

The National Lottery has revealed that lucky ticket holder made the purchase at Kelly’s Costcutter store in Foynes, on the outskirts of Limerick City.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery has confirm that they are still waiting to hear from the winning ticket holder.

Wednesday night’s winning numbers were were 18, 29, 36, 38, 40, 43, and the bonus number was 30.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “This is an absolutely dream start to 2023 for one of our players in Co Limerick.

"In the past 12 months, we have seen an incredible 19 millionaires made in the Lotto game alone but this is certainly one of the biggest.

"This morning, we are appealing to all our players to check their tickets carefully and if you are the winner, sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team as soon as possible.”

Officials from the National Lottery will visit the family run store in Foynes this morning to officially announce it as the winning Lotto jackpot location.

Kelly’s Costcutter is operated by brother and sister duo, Eoin and Trisha who took over the business from their parents, Vincent and Breda in 2018.

This is the second big National Lottery win that the store has enjoyed since it opened in 1980.

In November 2006, Kelly’s Costcutters sold a winning EuroMillions ticket worth over €9.6m to one of their customers.

There were 32 Lotto jackpot winners in 2022, and the last top prize winning ticket was sold in Canavan’s Londis in Inch, Co Wexford, in October, with lucky player claiming over €2m.

It comes as a National Lottery ticketholder in Co Cork began the new year with a great start by becoming Ireland’s newest millionaire after winning the top prize of €1m in the New Year’s Eve Millionaire Raffle draw.

They scooped the top prize with Millionaire Raffle ticket number 219908. The ticket was sold in the Tesco supermarket in Mahon Shopping Centre.

Five other players in Carlow, Dublin (3) and Kilkenny are sure to be celebrating today after they won the other top tier prizes of €100,000 in the Millionaire Raffle New Year’s Eve draw.