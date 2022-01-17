Two-thirds of exam students are calling for a hybrid model for State examinations this year, according to a recent survey.

The Irish Second-Level Students' Union (ISSU) conducted a survey of school students which shows that 68pc of leaving cycle students and 63pc of junior cycle students are calling for a blend of in-person and online exams for state examinations in 2022.

The survey, which closed on Friday, received over 40,900 validated responses from students all around Ireland.

One in three senior cycle students and one in seven junior cycle students in Ireland answered the survey.

ISSU president, Emer Neville, said the union is calling on the Department of Education to listen to the wants of students.

“It has been made abundantly clear that students would like to see a hybrid model implemented for the State Examinations 2022.

“The ISSU State Examinations Survey for 2022 saw double the engagement from students than previous years. We are calling on the Department of Education to hear the voice of students who are continuing their education in abnormal times.

“With the levels of disruptions, mental health pressures and classes missed, we are asking the minister to introduce a hybrid model for state examinations,” she said.

The survey also found that students voiced their concerns about missing classes, the absence of both students and teachers in the classroom and the “immense pressure” of the current situation on their mental health.

Students and politicians sought clarity over recent weeks on whether there will be an accredited grades process this year mirroring how the Leaving Cert ran in 2021.

Officials at the Department of Education and the State Examinations Commission met with key education stakeholders before Christmas and agreed that oral language exams and music practical performance tests would take place outside of school time during the Easter holidays.

This comes as the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) said there is “no justification” for offering a hybrid Leaving Cert this year.

The union said it will not support a 2021-style Leaving Cert given schools have remained open throughout this academic year.

It said teachers have complained about students disengaging “because of an expectation that they will not have to sit examinations”.

“The current circumstances are radically different from previous years and there is no justification for offering additional options to students. On that basis, the TUI will not support any other options,” the TUI said.

The full report of the ISSU Survey on Covid-19 in schools and the State Examinations 2022 highlighting student experiences and opinions will be released soon.