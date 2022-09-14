Revealed: The tax cuts of €1.8bn being considered by the Government under Budget 2023 negotiations

Tax cuts which would cost €1.8bn are being considered by the Government ministers as part of budgetary negotiations, Independent.ie can reveal.

Ministers are considering increasing standard income rate bands by €2,500 which would cost the State €657m a year.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath revealed the possible options to party colleagues at the Fianna Fáil think-in at Mullingar in recent days.

These figures are the first indications of the true cost of the tax cuts being considered by Government ministers.

A 2pc increase to USC bands of €1,500 is projected to cost €129m and reducing the 4.5pc by 1pc would cost €498m.

Other tax cuts being considered include an increase in personal tax credits of €100 for single people and €200 for married people to €1,800 and €3,600 respectively.

This is projected to cost €295m in a full year.

The PAYE credit may also be cut by €100, from €1,700 to €1,800, which would cost €226m.

These tax cuts alone would cost over €1.8bn.

However, notably, costings were not provided for a 30pc tax rate, which has been much mooted by Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar.

He has promised tax cuts which would help the squeezed middle the most.

Ministers are also considering extending three tax measures which are due to expire at the end of the year, which would cost just over €830m.

This would involve extending the excise cut on petrol and diesel for six months, extending the 9pc VAT rate on electricity and gas for six months, and extending the 9pc hospitality VAT for the full year.

Further cuts to excise duty would cost the State €355m and cuts to electricity and gas would cost €50m.

Extending the 9pc VAT hospitality rate, which Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe reportedly voiced annoyance over due to high hotel room prices, would cost a further €427m.

The possible tax measures give an indication of some of the measures on the table as crunch meetings take place within Government buildings in the coming weeks.

The total cost of the possible tax package is €2.6bn.

Mr McGrath told journalists in Mullingar that many decisions will be made late in the process as ministers have vowed to help those most impacted by the spiralling cost of living.