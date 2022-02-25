Revealed: The most popular names for Irish newborns born last year

Jack and Fiadh were the top names for babies born in Ireland last year

Jack is still the top name for baby boys born in Ireland but Fiadh has replaced Grace to take the top spot for baby girls names registered last year.

The Central Statistics Office today revealed that Rían has entered the top five names for boys in 2021, dislodging Daniel. Meanwhile for the girls, Éabha has replaced Ava in the top five names for 2021.

Jack retained the top spot as the most popular name for boys in 2021, a position it has held since 2007, except for 2016 when James won out.

Jack was followed by Noah, James, Conor and Rían in the top five.

For girls, Fiadh claimed the top spot for girls for the first time, followed by Grace, Emily, Sophie and Éabha. Grace Emily and Sophie have been permanent fixtures in the top five names for baby girls every year since 2016.

Commenting on the trends in Irish baby names, CSO Statistician Gerard Doolan, said that in 1971, John, Michael, Patrick, David and James were the names most favoured by parents of newborn baby boys. There were 198 male newborns named John in 2021, compared with 2,654 in 1971.

“Interestingly, not one of the top five names for girls in 2021 appeared in the top 100 names a half century earlier.

“Mary, Catherine, Margaret, Fiona and Sinead were the most popular names for baby daughters in 1971, with 1,907 baby girls named Mary in that year.

"In 2021, there were 424 baby girls named Fiadh, 22.2pc of the number of girls given the name Mary (1,907) in 1971,” he said.

The name Fiadh has improved in ranking every year since 2009 when it was the 488th most popular girls name. In recent years, Fiadh has continued to increase in popularity ranking in third place in 2019, to second in 2020 before now taking the top ranking for 2021.

After only one new entrant into the top 100 names for boys in 2020, there were 10 new entrants for 2021.

The names Teddy, Daithí, Páidí, Jaxon, Brody, Ted, Hunter, Tadgh, Tiernan and Arlo all featured in the top 100 boys’ names for 2021.

The boys’ name with the most growth in popularity in terms of rank between 2020 and 2021 was Ted, jumping 49 places from 139th place to 90th place.

Several of these names have also been chosen by celebrities in recent years – including Irish singer Una Healy who named her son Tadgh, while Rosanna Davison chose the name Ted for her first-born son.

Meanwhile, there were three new entrants to the top 100 for girls: Indie, Ayla and Lottie.

Croía is the girls' name that has grown the most in popularity in 2021, jumping 43 places, rising from 95th place in 2020 to 52nd in 2021.

MMA star Conor McGregor his named his daughter Croía when she was born three years ago, while last year he named his third child Rian.

“Some less common names for boys included Rome, Kobie, Thady, Saul and Eanna. Less popular girls’ names included Sky, Princess, Valerie, Ophelia and Noelle,” Mr Doolan added.

The figures show a wider variety of names for girls (4,741) than for boys (3,863).