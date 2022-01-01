Revealed: the Irish start-up company involved in the historic Christmas Day launch of James Webb Space Telescope

AN Irish company designed and manufactured the lenses for two sophisticated cameras used in the Christmas Day launch of the €8.8bn James Webb Space Telescope, the successor to the Hubble Space Telescope.

The event was watched by a global audience.

Réaltra Space Systems Engineering, based in Dublin 17, provided the Independent Video Telemetry Kit (VIKI) that produced the live video seen globally from onboard the Arianne 5 rocket during the launch of the Webb telescope from Europe’s spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.

“The world now has iconic images of the Webb Space Telescope with the Earth in the background as it separated from the upper stage of Arianne 5 and begins its historic mission to explore the universe on behalf of humanity,” said Danny Gleeson, the Réaltra co-founder with Diarmuid Corry and Paddy White.

He was speaking after the successful launch.

Réaltra was chosen by the ArianeGroup, the lead contractor for a mission involving the European Space Agency (ESA), NASA and the Canadian Space Agency, based on their expertise building space instruments.

The Irish cameras were placed on the Arianne 5 rocket, to point up at the telescope.

The engineers wanted visual confirmation, both during and after the launch and separation, that everything behaved in line with what it was designed for, while a visual record for public outreach purposes.

On Christmas day, the Irish cameras started capturing video on the shaking rocket just before launch.

Video rolled during lift-off and in the minutes afterwards with the rocket barrelling upwards at several thousand km per hour.

“It was a very tough environment and after less than 10 minutes, the rocket was about 1,000km away from the launch site,” said Mr Gleeson.

“Video from the cameras on the launcher looking up at the James Webb Telescope produced an iconic piece of video - and something conceived, developed, and built in Ireland.

“We were all proud that a small Irish space start-up like Réaltra, filled with people who are passionate about space, and each with a galactic sized work ethic, could be selected to capture such an important moment in space history.”