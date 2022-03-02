Revealed: The Irish filling station where a litre of petrol broke the landmark €2 barrier today

The price of a litre of petrol in Ireland has broken the landmark €2 barrier for the first time today.

In the course of regular price checks this morning, AA Ireland representatives recorded a premium petrol product at the Maxol M3 Mulhuddart service station in Dublin priced at 200 cent per litre.

At the time of inspection, the price of a standard litre of unleaded petrol at the same premises was 192.5 cent per litre, while premium diesel stood at 191.5 and 183.5 for a standard litre of diesel.

A spokesperson for AA Ireland said they have been expecting unleaded petrol prices per litre to break the €2 barrier for some time.

“With the price of crude oil going up to over $110 per barrel overnight, it probably tipped it other edge. The concern is that if crude oil prices increase to $120 per barrel, then the price of petrol will increase to over €2 euro per litre across the board,” the spokesperson said.

“The AA would like to see cheaper fuel prices and is concerned that the increased price of fuel will have a significant impact on people who have no other option but to drive their vehicles.

“In particular people in rural Ireland are hardest hit because they rely on using their cars more than those in urban areas.”

The Maxol station at Mulhuddart is located on the Navan Road.

In a statement released to Independent.ie, the Maxol Group said: “Maxol sells a number of fuel options including Premium grade fuel, the price of which is higher than standard diesel and petrol, as it is a greener option with fewer pollutants.

“Maxol can confirm that a litre of Premium fuel reached €2 at its M3 Mulhuddart service station but that the current price is €1.96 per litre.

"Prices may change again in the coming days and weeks as oil prices are moving more quickly than ever before and the market remains volatile due to the deepening crisis in Ukraine, which is having a knock-on effect at the pumps.”

It comes as there has been a nationwide surge in petrol and diesel prices. It means the average cost of running a family car for a year has shot up by €600.

Figures published by AA Ireland last month show fuel prices have increased by more than a third in the past two years.

Prices at the pumps are now at their highest since AA Ireland started recording them in 1991.

It has calculated it will now cost a driver of a petrol car €595 more over a year to fuel it compared with last year.

For those with diesel cars there will be an extra €460 cost.