Record temperatures reached in several parts of the country. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Revellers jump into the water during the hot and sunny weather at Mountshannon, on the banks of Lough Derg, Co Clare. (Photo: Damien Storan)

Met Éireann has confirmed that new temperature records were set at a number of locations across the country today, as the country sizzled from east to west.

The forecaster said this month has seen “multiple” local temperature records being provisionally broken at various stations nationwide.

The Phoenix Park weather station has reached a number of milestones, most recently by provisionally recording its highest temperature since data was first recorded in the early 1800s, when it reached 33.1C at around 3:30pm this afternoon.

The previous highest temperature on record for Ireland of 33.3C, was observed at Kilkenny Castle on Sunday, June 26, 1887.

At 33.1C, it’s the highest temperature ever recorded in Dublin and 12.8C above the county’s long-term average (LTA). The previous July record for Phoenix Park was 29.5C in 1989.

According to Carlow Weather, temperatures at Dublin Airport also broke an all-time record, reaching 28.9C, just after noon today.

Other stations which recorded their provisional "highest-ever temperatures” today are Dunsany, Co Meath at 30.2C (10.7C above its LTA), Mullingar, Co Westmeath at 30.4C (11.2C above its LTA), Ballyhaise, Co Cavan at 30.5C (10.7C above its LTA) and Mount Dillon, Co Roscommon at 31.0C (11.3 above its LTA).

The Elphin weather station in Roscommon still holds the record for the second highest temperature this century at 32.3C, recorded on Wednesday July 19, 2006.

To verify a new temperature record, a number of steps will now be undertaken. Met Éireann said a committee of experts has to examine the observation, the equipment, calibration and observation practices, how the temperature corresponds to surrounding stations and its own observational record.

As temperature records are broken in Ireland, continental Europe is experiencing its second heatwave of the summer, which has caused widespread impacts including wildfires, droughts and heat-related mortality. The Forecaster said increases in the frequency and intensity of extremely hot weather are “directly linked” to climate change, “which will continue to affect Ireland”.

Met Éireann has established a new ‘Climate Services Division’ to meet the changing needs of the public and to “ensure the provision of the best possible climate information to users, policymakers and the general public”.

That’s according to the head of the division Keith Lambkin, who said the department will “enhance the translation of past and projected climate data into usable actionable information”.

“Making it easier for Irish sectors to make long lasting, climate sensitive decisions,” he added.

“A National Framework for Climate Services will support sectors, businesses, policymakers and planners who need help understanding and applying climate information in their decisions. It helps ensure we are all singing from the same climate hymn sheet. This is particularly important in cross-sectoral decision making as we adapt to our changing climate.

“As the population of Ireland increases, it is essential that we adapt to future temperature extremes.”