Revealed: The counties where Ireland’s biggest lottery wins have taken place

The National Lottery has said that 102 new millionaires have been created since 2020 with Dublin, Cork, Galway and Mayo leading the way with big wins.

It said over 1,100 players have shared over €470m alone in ‘high tier prizes’ across all draw based games.

Its new ‘High Tier Prize Report’ has captured all draw based game wins, including Lotto, EuroMillions, Daily Million, Telly Bingo and Millionaire Raffle, in excess of €15,000 (€10,000 for online wins) from January 2020 to January 2023.

Since 2020, Dublin has unsurprisingly topped the charts for National Lottery wins with over €68m paid out to 275 players, 22 of which won prizes in excess of €1m.

In the last three years, ten separate millionaires were made in Co Cork, while Galway and Mayo have had six new millionaires each.

Mayo’s biggest winners includes the record-breaking Lotto jackpot win of €19.06m which was claimed by a Mayo family syndicate in January 2021.

Online players continued to win big for the past three years also, with 194 winners claiming over €95m in ‘high tier prizes.’

Included in these winners were 17 brand new millionaires, the biggest of which was a Dublin player who scooped a EuroMillions jackpot worth €49.5m in July 2020.

Already in 2023, a total of four brand new millionaires have been made in the Lotto game, with the biggest win of the year in Foynes, Co Limerick which saw a Lotto jackpot prize worth €11.1m claimed by a syndicate.

Meanwhile, there was no winner of last night’s (11th February) Lotto jackpot worth over €3.9. which means that Wednesday’s jackpot is heading for €4.5m.

The breakdown of Lottery millionaires per county

Carlow - 1

Cavan - 0

Clare – 1

Cork – 10

Donegal – 2

Dublin – 22

Galway – 6

Kerry – 5

Kildare – 1

Kilkenny – 3

Laois – 2

Leitrim – 0

Limerick – 4

Longford – 0

Louth – 2

Mayo – 6

Meath – 5

Monaghan – 1

Offaly – 0

Roscommon – 1

Sligo – 2

Tipperary – 1

Waterford – 3

Westmeath – 3

Wexford – 4

Wicklow – 0

The number of online millionaire winners was 17